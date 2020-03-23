roadies-controversy:-nikhil-chinapa-comes-out-in-support-of-neha-dhupia,-releases-official-statement

Nikhil Chinapa has come out in support of his Roadies Revolution co-mentor Neha Dhupia in a lengthy statement about the controversial remarks she recently made in an episode of the controversial reality show.

For the uninitiated, Neha had come under a lot of fire from netizens for slamming a contestant who had slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him. The Julie actress had stated that ‘it’s her choice’ to be with the five boys at the same time.

After receiving a ton of incessant, Nikhil has tried to set the records straight about the infamous instance in a four-point Instagram statement. He captioned the post by stating, “Now that I’m home and I’ve got a little more time on my hands, I’ve put down my perspective surrounding the events of an episode that aired a few weeks ago. I’ve muted comments here so that those that are concerned with the contents of the note may read it at ease. For those wishing to comment/let off some steam, comments are open on my previous posts, as they’ve always been.” Check out the statement in its entirety below:

For the uninitiated, Neha too had earlier released her clarification over the entire episode in an official statement claiming that she was being misrepresented but continues to stand by her comment as she spoke about violence against women and adultery being wrong.

This was followed by a number of industry folks including Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, husband Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudhry, and Karan had come out in support of the actress whilst condemning the trolling and harassment she had to ensue.

