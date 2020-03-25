road-projects-largely-not-impacted-by-state-shutdown

by: Tom Hillen
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 07: 08 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 07: 13 AM EDT
GRAND
RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents
to stay home for at least three weeks, there are a lot of questions about what
shuts down and doesn’t.
8 reached out to several road agencies to see how they are moving forward
during the stay-at-home order.
Grand
Rapids officials said, for now, it’s business as usual. The city says the 2020
road construction season hasn’t started yet. There is the potential for delays
down the road because utility inspections may be impacted by the executive
order, which in turn, may impact construction projects later in the year.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says their
projects have been deemed critical infrastructure work and will continue as
planned.
MDOT’s project
to rebuild and improve the 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent
County started as planned last week. Its other projects will start in
mid-April.
As for the Kent County Road Commission, crews are doing things like pothole patching and fixing guardrails.
KCRR Managing Director Steve Warren said they are on the job
24/7. They have had to make a few changes to make sure they are following the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“Will it
push back projects? Potentially, but I think it’s too early to tell now. Let me
say we don’t have any of those major construction projects scheduled to begin
during the period of this executive order,” said Warren.
Warren said on the upside, the work they
are doing could potentially go more efficiently since there are fewer cars on
the roads.