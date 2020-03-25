road-projects-largely-not-impacted-by-state-shutdown

by: Tom Hillen

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 07: 08 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 07: 13 AM EDT

GRAND

RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents

to stay home for at least three weeks, there are a lot of questions about what

shuts down and doesn’t.

8 reached out to several road agencies to see how they are moving forward

during the stay-at-home order.

Grand

Rapids officials said, for now, it’s business as usual. The city says the 2020

road construction season hasn’t started yet. There is the potential for delays

down the road because utility inspections may be impacted by the executive

order, which in turn, may impact construction projects later in the year.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says their

projects have been deemed critical infrastructure work and will continue as

planned.

MDOT’s project

to rebuild and improve the 100th Street bridge over US-131 in southern Kent

County started as planned last week. Its other projects will start in

mid-April.

As for the Kent County Road Commission, crews are doing things like pothole patching and fixing guardrails.

KCRR Managing Director Steve Warren said they are on the job

24/7. They have had to make a few changes to make sure they are following the Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.

“Will it

push back projects? Potentially, but I think it’s too early to tell now. Let me

say we don’t have any of those major construction projects scheduled to begin

during the period of this executive order,” said Warren.

Warren said on the upside, the work they

are doing could potentially go more efficiently since there are fewer cars on

the roads.