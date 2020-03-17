RLPA’s plan to stave off NRL player salary slash

The Rugby League Players Association wants to raid rep payments and player benefits before considering an across-the-board pay cut in the NRL.

RLPA general manager Clint Newton, a former NRL player, said that pay cuts were yet to be broached with the league. Round two will proceed as scheduled, at this stage, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet there is an ‘act of god’ clause in NRL player contracts that obligates renegotiation and reduction in the case of an unanticipated financial crisis that is not the fault of the league or clubs.

“The reality is, should the season be paused or suspended, we need to consider the financial and commercial consequences for the players,” Newton said on Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday.

“There would be some, not just for the players but for the game.

RLPA official Clint Newton during his NRL playing days. (Getty)

“I just want to reiterate that we’re not at that stage yet, where we’re talking about pay cuts. But there is a possibility moving forward that players need to be across the information, because there are other levers that you can pull, it doesn’t just have to come directly from player salary.

“But the reality is that yes, if there’s a change, we’ll have to work through that collaboratively with the NRL and the clubs and the major partners. Negotiations between the NRL and RLPA will have to take place before any decision is made that impacts player payments and benefits.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to protect player salaries. There’s things such as retirement account money, injury hardship fund, representative payment, all those types of things that are obviously all part of the overall payments and benefits package that get supplied to players, that you can look to draw upon before you start to dip into players’ salaries.”

There is about $3 million in the injury hardship fund. Each top-30 NRL squad member gets $12,750 per season towards their retirement. It is still a paltry amount compared to the nearly $100 million in salary owed to players through to the end of the season.

Australian players make $30,000 per State of Origin game and $20,000 per Test, while players generally have Origin selection bonuses written into their contract.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith shapes to pass in a trial match against the Cowboys. (Getty)

Newton refused to criticise comments from Storm captain Cameron Smith, a former teammate, that the NRL should shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Smith has been slammed for the call, given rugby league’s precarious financial position; which would collapse without the broadcast revenue generated by games.

“We’re not living in a dictatorship and it’s important we listen during these times,” Newton said.

“Cam was right in what he said but at the moment, based on the information we’ve been provided, we’re in the best possible position to keep moving forward.”