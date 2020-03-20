RJ Malishka Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Malishka Mendonsa also known as RJ Malishka is a radio personality (RJ) from Mumbai, India. She works in Red FM 93.5. Her show “Morning No 1 with Malishka” has won the “Best Breakfast Programme/Show at the Indian Excellence in Radio Awards” in 2010. He also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

Father Name:- Not Known

Mother Name:- Lily Mendonsa

Brother Name:- Not Known

Sister Name:- Not Known

Affair’s / Boyfriend Name:- Not Known

Malishka was born and brought up in Mumbai. Having lost her father at an early age she was raised by her mother Lily Mendonsa. She graduated in Political Science from Mumbai university and subsequently did her masters in marketing and advertising

Malishka started her career as a radio jockey. She has also done shows like Morning No 1, Best Breakfast Programme and M Bole Toh. On 13 July 2014, Malishka entered the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the 7th season as wild card entrant but later got eliminated in the 9th week (10 August 2014). She later played the role of a radio jockey in the 2017 Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan. She has also appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss in many seasons.

Malishka also appeared in the television serial “Connected Hum Tum” which was aired on Zee Tv. She also worked as a voice dubbing artist in film Thor: Ragnarok and The Incredibles.

Birthday:- Not Known

Not Known Age:- Not Known

Not Known Height:- 157 cm, 5 feet 2 Inch

157 cm, 5 feet 2 Inch Weight:- 63 Kg

63 Kg Figure Measurement:- 34-28-36

34-28-36 Net Worth:- Not Known

Not Known Car Collection:- Not Known

Name RJ Malishka Real Name Malishka Mendonsa Other Name Mumbai Ki Rani Profession(s) Radio, Jockey Famous For Morning No 1 with Malishka (Radio Show) Debut Tv Show connected hum tum Height (approx.) centimeters– 157 cm

meters– 1.57 m

Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharastra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharastra, India Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Not Known Religion Hinduism Hobbies Travelling School Not Known College/University Mumbai university Qualification Graduate (Political Science),

Masters (Marketing and Advertising) Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend) Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Lily Mendonsa Siblings Sister– Not Known

Brother– Not Known Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Net worth 1.5- 2 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2020)

