RJ Malishka Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply

Introduction

Malishka Mendonsa also known as RJ Malishka is a radio personality (RJ) from Mumbai, India. She works in Red FM 93.5. Her show “Morning No 1 with Malishka” has won the “Best Breakfast Programme/Show at the Indian Excellence in Radio Awards” in 2010. He also appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

RJ Malishka Family, Caste, Boyfriend

  • Father Name:- Not Known
  • Mother Name:- Lily Mendonsa
  • Brother Name:- Not Known
  • Sister Name:- Not Known
  • Affair’s / Boyfriend Name:- Not Known

RJ Malishka Education, Qualification

Malishka was born and brought up in Mumbai. Having lost her father at an early age she was raised by her mother Lily Mendonsa. She graduated in Political Science from Mumbai university and subsequently did her masters in marketing and advertising

RJ Malishka Career

Malishka started her career as a radio jockey. She has also done shows like Morning No 1, Best Breakfast Programme and M Bole Toh. On 13 July 2014, Malishka entered the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the 7th season as wild card entrant but later got eliminated in the 9th week (10 August 2014). She later played the role of a radio jockey in the 2017 Bollywood film Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan. She has also appeared as a guest in Bigg Boss in many seasons.

Malishka also appeared in the television serial “Connected Hum Tum” which was aired on Zee Tv. She also worked as a voice dubbing artist in film Thor: Ragnarok and The Incredibles.

RJ Malishka Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- Not Known
  • Age:- Not Known
  • Height:- 157 cm, 5 feet 2 Inch
  • Weight:- 63 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 34-28-36
  • Net Worth:- Not Known
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

RJ Malishka Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Biography
NameRJ Malishka
Real NameMalishka Mendonsa
Other NameMumbai Ki Rani
Profession(s)Radio, Jockey
Famous ForMorning No 1 with Malishka (Radio Show)
Debut Tv Showconnected hum tum
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 157 cm
meters– 1.57 m
feet inches– 5 feet 2 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 63 Kg
Eye ColourDark Brown
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement34-28-36
Bust Size34
Waist Size28
Hip Size36
Personal Life
Date of BirthNot Known
Birth PalaceMumbai, Maharastra, India
HometownMumbai, Maharastra, India
ResidenceMumbai, Maharastra, India
NationalityIndian
AgeNot Known
Star Sign/Zodiac SignNot Known
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesTravelling
Educational & Qualification
SchoolNot Known
College/University Mumbai university
QualificationGraduate (Political Science),
Masters (Marketing and Advertising)
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Husband / Affairs(Boyfriend)Not Known
Family
ParentsFather– Not Known
Mother– Lily Mendonsa
Siblings Sister– Not Known
Brother– Not Known
Spouse / HusbandN/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite ActorSalman Khan, Hrithik Roshan
Favourite ActressMadhuri Dixit
Favourite FoodIndian Cuisine
Favourite Holiday DestinationNot Known
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth1.5- 2 Crore INR (Approx, as in 2020)
salaryNot Known
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about Malishka

  • Vidya Balan was trained by RJ Malishka when she played the role of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai.
  • She has also appeared in “Bigg Boss” in many seasons for small appearance.

You May Also Like

50-cent-slams-lala-kent-and-randall-emmett’s-postponed-wedding-–-says-no-one-was-going-anyway

50 Cent Slams Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Postponed Wedding – Says No One Was Going Anyway

kylie-jenner-claims-pregnancy-prepared-her-for-covid-19-quarantine

Kylie Jenner Claims Pregnancy Prepared Her For COVID-19 Quarantine

english-tulu-full-hd-movie-download-|-torrent,-filmywap-2020

English Tulu Full HD Movie Download | Torrent, Filmywap 2020

Gautam Gulati Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *