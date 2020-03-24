rivertown,-woodland-malls-closed-amid-stay-at-home-order

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 52 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 11: 52 AM EDT
GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Rivertown and Woodland malls in Kent County are closed to the public Tuesday following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
The closures come after the
governor ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at least three weeks to
slow the spread of coronavirus. The order took
effect at 12: 01 a.m. Tuesday.
WOODLAND MALL IN KENTWOOD
Officials with the Woodland Mall said
it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurant and exterior facing
store hours may vary and change. Customers should check with each restaurant or
store for latest hours.
The following restaurants remain
open:
Olga’s
Kitchen: Carry-out and delivery options
are available from 10: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to
6 p.m. Sunday.The
Cheesecake Factory: Take-out
and delivery available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11: 30
a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.On
the Border: To-go, delivery and
catering only from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.Red
Robin: Carry-out and delivery
only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
RIVERTOWN MALL IN GRANDVILLE
Officials said all in-person and
non-essential activities at Rivertown Mall are suspended. They believe the food
court may continue to provide carry-out and delivery services, but dining in
the food court is not allowed.
Businesses inside the mall that
provide goods or services to sustain or protect life will remain open.
“We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time. We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide updates via our website,” mall officials said in a news release.
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: