rivertown,-woodland-malls-closed-amid-stay-at-home-order

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Rivertown and Woodland malls in Kent County are closed to the public Tuesday following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The closures come after the

governor ordered Michigan residents to stay home for at least three weeks to

slow the spread of coronavirus. The order took

effect at 12: 01 a.m. Tuesday.

WOODLAND MALL IN KENTWOOD

Officials with the Woodland Mall said

it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurant and exterior facing

store hours may vary and change. Customers should check with each restaurant or

store for latest hours.

The following restaurants remain

open:

Olga’s

Kitchen: Carry-out and delivery options

are available from 10: 30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to

6 p.m. Sunday.The

Cheesecake Factory: Take-out

and delivery available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11: 30

a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.On

the Border: To-go, delivery and

catering only from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.Red

Robin: Carry-out and delivery

only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

RIVERTOWN MALL IN GRANDVILLE

Officials said all in-person and

non-essential activities at Rivertown Mall are suspended. They believe the food

court may continue to provide carry-out and delivery services, but dining in

the food court is not allowed.

Businesses inside the mall that

provide goods or services to sustain or protect life will remain open.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time. We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to provide updates via our website,” mall officials said in a news release.

