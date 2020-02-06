riverdale-spinoff-katy-keene-is-not-coming-to-netflix

Katy Keene — “Pilot” — Image Number: KK101e_2016rd2.jpg Ð Pictured: Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Barbara Nitke/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved Katy Keene, the Riverdale spinoff starring Lucy Hale and Ashleigh Murray, premieres on The CW on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Unfortunately, the series will not be on Netflix.We have some bad news to share with Riverdale fans. Unfortunately, Katy Keene, the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, will not be coming to Netflix, according to Deadline.Katy Keene, played by Lucy Hale, just made her first appearance in the world of Riverdale in the latest episode of Riverdale season 4 when Veronica Lodge goes to New York City. The new season of Riverdale will be available to stream on Netflix in May 2020.In the series, Katy is a up-and-coming fashion designer in the city. We get to follow Katy on this journey, along with some of her friends, including Josie McCoy, played by Ashleigh Murray. We, of course, know her from Riverdale.The series premiere for Katy Keene is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, only on The CW.When the series was announced, it seemed like a for sure thing that Katy Keene would be headed to Netflix like Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash, and all the other big CW shows. And, if the show would have premiered a few years ago, it would have.The CW and Netflix had an agreement that would bring all new seasons of The CW shows to Netflix eight days after the season finales aired on The CW. This deal is still in place for Riverdale, The Flash, and other older shows.In the spring of 2019, that deal expired, which means all new CW shows are no longer under that Netflix deal. Katy Keene is included in that group of new shows not coming to Netflix.Instead, the new CW shows, including Katy Keene, will only be available to stream on HBO Max, which is scheduled to launch this spring. You can expect the first season of Katy Keene to be added to the streaming service a few weeks after the season finale.We know this is a bummer, but you have a few things you can do to watch this show. The CW still makes new episodes available via The CW app throughout the whole season. Just don’t fall too far behind because there are only a few episodes of each show on there.Will you be watching Katy Keene? Let us know in the comments below!