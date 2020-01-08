riverdale-season-4-midseason-premiere-date-and-what’s-next

When does Riverdale season 4 return from its midseason break? You don’t have to wait that much longer until Archie, Betty, Jughead and the gang are back for the rest of season 4!

Riverdale is currently on its midseason break for season 4. The season 4 midseason finale aired on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and needless to say, fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of the series after that cliffhanger!

Luckily, we only have two more weeks until Riverdale returns, at the time of publishing. The next episode of the series is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The episode is titled “Varsity Blues,” and it looks like we’re going to be seeing Archie and the Bulldogs back on the gridiron. As usual, there’s so much more to it than that. I’m guessing this is the much-hyped showdown between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep.

It looks like Veronica is trying to set up Brett for some reason. Archie, then, punches Brett. For what reason, we don’t know. We also see Mad Dog being attacked by some kids with rabbit (I think?) masks on. Is he being targeted because of the big game?

Check out the teaser for the episode below!

We have more good news to share! It was just announced that Riverdale has been renewed for season 5 at The CW. New episodes are expected to be released in the fall of 2020.

It will be extra interesting to see how this whole Jughead storyline wraps up with the show returning for a fifth season. At the end of the midseason finale, we learned that it is Betty, Archie and Verona responsible for Jughead’s “death.” I have no idea what exactly is going on, but I can’t wait to find out!

Jughead was also invited to join the secret society, Quill & Skull, at the end of the first half of season 4. He appears to accept. Will the new club interfere with his relationship with Betty, Archie and his connections to Riverdale? We also know Jughead’s grandpa will be back at some point in the second half of the season, and we know that because his grandpa just up and left.

There are so many other storylines to watch this season. Archie is still struggling with the death of his father. Veronica is dealing with her relationship with her family. And, Betty is going through some really rough times, and on top of that, her brother, Charles, is working behind the scenes with Chic to cause some chaos. I have a feeling Betty will figure it all out eventually, but will the damage be done?

Finally, we also got to see Cheryl make a little bit of personal progress in the season. Her mental health was a big part of the first half of the season, and I’m hoping to see her continue on this journey throughout the rest of the season. If there’s one character that deserves a break, it’s Cheryl!

The next episode of Riverdale airs on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8/7 C! You can also watch the new episode on Netflix the day after it airs, so Thursday, Jan. 23, on The CW if you live outside of the United States.

The full fourth season of the series will be added to Netflix US eight days after the season finale airs. At the time of publishing, it looks like that will be around the end of May.

Stay tuned for more news about Riverdale season 4!