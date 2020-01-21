Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues” — Image Number: RVD410b_0034.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Casey Cott as Kevin and Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews — Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW– © 2020 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Riverdale season 4 will be released on Netflix in May 2020 after the full season airs on The CW. If you live outside the US, you can watch season 4 episodes the day after they air.

Riverdale season 4 is coming to Netflix in May 2020!

The series is officially back from its midseason break as of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. There are 13 episodes left, including the midseason premiere.

Many fans watch the series on Netflix outside of the US and in the US. Outside the US, fans can watch new episodes of Riverdale season 4 after the episodes air on The CW. In the US, fans have to wait until the full season airs.

If you’re a fan of The CW shows, you probably know this by now. If not, here it is: new seasons of The CW shows are added to Netflix exactly eight days after the season finales air. This goes for all the older shows, like Arrow, The Flash, Supernatural, Supergirl and more. It does not include Katy Keene, Batwoman, or Nancy Drew, or any of the other new shows to premiere on The CW after the spring of 2019.

The CW has not announced the date of the Riverdale season 4 finale yet. They usually don’t do that until March of a given year, so we still have a while before they announce the finale date. We have a pretty good idea when to expect the finale to air, though.

Based on previous season schedules and finale dates, it appears the Riverdale season 4 finale will air on either May 13 or May 20.

That means we’ll see Riverdale season 4 on Netflix on either Thursday, May 21, or Thursday, May 28. For obvious reasons, we’re hopeful that it’s May 21. The sooner the better, right? But, there’s a chance it could be a little bit later with Riverdale returning one week later than it did from its season 4 midseason break than it did for season 3.

Normally, we’d be able to accurately predict the finale date, but Riverdale season 4 is actually one episode ahead of schedule compared to season 3’s midseason break. That’s why there’s a two-week window for the release on Netflix and not a definitive date at this point. We’ll let you know the official release date when we find out!

It should be noted that these dates could change depending on production delays or other problems. For now, expect to see the new season in May 2020.

Riverdale season 4 returns from its midseason break on Wednesday, Jan. 22. After that episode, there will be 12 more episodes in the season!

Riverdale has already been renewed for season 5 at The CW, and it’s coming back for the new season in the fall of 2020, most likely.