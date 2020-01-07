riverdale-is-coming-back-for-season-5

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine” — Image Number: RVD409b_0161.jpg — Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW– © 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Riverdale season 5 is officially happening! The CW renewed Riverdale for a fifth season, along with a bunch of other shows.

Riverdale is officially coming back for season 5! According to a report from Deadline, The CW renewed the hit series for a fifth season and announced the news while Riverdale is in the middle of its midseason break.

This is great news for fans of the series, and we can’t wait to see where the show goes next. We have a bunch of new episodes coming in Riverdale season 4. How the season ends will shape our expectations for the fifth season.

Obviously, this renewal news should come as a huge relief to fans. There’s been a lot of chatter about Riverdale ending after season 4. That will not be the case, of course, but I can see why some fans thought that.

Check out the renewal announcement below!

The Core Five, as I call them, which includes Betty, Archie, Jughead, Veronica, and Cheryl, are seniors in high school during season 4, and because the show revolves around high school, how could it continue after they graduate. At first glance, that appears to be where the show will go in season 5, but again, there’s so much more we’ll learn before that happens.

In reality, there was no way Riverdale was going to end after season 4. This show is at the height of its popularity right now, or at least it appears that way. US ratings have dipped a little bit in season 4, but I don’t think that’s any cause for concern. I don’t think those ratings are an accurate representation of how many people are watching this series, especially with the millions who watch weekly on Netflix.

There are also millions of fans in the US who watch Riverdale on Netflix after the season has ended. Riverdale season 4 is coming to Netflix this spring.

Spoilers ahead for those who haven’t seen season 4!

Most of the season so far has been teasing the death of Jughead Jones. Personally, I think it’s a setup. I don’t know how and I don’t know why, but I really don’t think they are going to kill off Cole Sprouse’s character in season 4. That’s just my hunch!

If the character is killed off, we won’t see Sprouse in season 5, and that would just be the biggest bummer! Fans would probably revolt, and that’s not what the series wants heading into its fifth season.

Riverdale season 4 returns with the midseason premiere on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

What do you think will happen in season 4? How excited are you for the fifth season? Let us know in the comments below!