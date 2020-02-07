rivaldo-backs-arsenal-signing-pablo-mari-to-be-a-success-in-the-premier-league

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Pablo Mari to be a success for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Mari joined Arsenal on loan during the January transfer window from Flamengo, although the Gunners have the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

The defender’s arrival caught many off guard after the centre-back had previously spent three seasons at Manchester City without playing for the club.

Mari was instead loaned out every year, but Rivaldo is now backing him to be a hit in England after Arsenal swooped for him.

The former Brazil forward watched Mari closely during his stint at Flamengo and he was impressed by the Spaniard’s performance.

“I think Pablo Mari will fit in very well at Arsenal and in the Premier League,” Rivaldo told Standard Sport, speaking in his role as a Betfair Ambassador.

“He is a good player that struggled to impose himself in Europe as a loaned player of Man City for a while, but he really convinced people being part of a great Flamengo team last season.

“He is very complete as a defender – capable of bringing the ball forward when necessary and a threat on set pieces. He has good passing skills as well and I liked what I saw from him.

“In Brazil, everyone has good opinion about him, and he could be a very successful option for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.”