Ritu Varma Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Ritu Varma born on 10 March 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Hyderabad, Telangana, India is an Indian film actress who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She received Nandi Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for her performance in Pelli Choopulu.

She did her intermediate from Villa Marie College for Women, Hyderabad. After that, she went to Malla Reddy Engineering College and completed B.Tech (Engineering).

Career, Movie, Awards

After completing her graduation, she participated in the Miss Hyderabad Beauty pageant and was the first runner-up. She also participated in Dabur Gulabari Miss Rose Glow pageant and was the first runner-up. She appeared in the short film Anukokunda and got huge fame for her performance. Anukokunda was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, she got her silver screen offers in the South Indian film industry.

She made her film debut in Telugu Cinema with the film Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013). She received Nandi Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for her performance in Pelli Choopulu. Her Tamil debut film is Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Ritu Varma Movie List

Baadshah (2013, Telugu) Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013, Telugu) Naa Rakumarudu (2014, Telugu) Yevade Subramanyam (2015, Telugu) Pelli Choopulu (2016, Telugu) Keshava (2017, Telugu) Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017, Tamil) Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020, Tamil) Dhruva Natchathiram (2020, Tamil) China (2020, Tamil) Tuck Jagadish (2020, Telugu)

Ritu Varma Awards List

Nandi Award for Best Actress (Film- Pelli Choopulu)

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Telugu (Film- Pelli Choopulu)

Wiki / Bio Name Ritu Verma Profession(s) Actress Debut Tv Debut Film Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 163 cm

meters– 1.63 m

feet inches– 5 feet 4 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 32-28-34 Bust Size 32 Waist Size 28 Hip Size 34 Personal Life Date of Birth 10 March 1990 Birth Palace Hyderabad, Telangana, India Hometown Hyderabad, Telangana, India Residence / Address Hyderabad, Telangana, India Nationality Indian Age 30 years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Pisces Religion Hinduism Hobbies Travelling, Painting Educational & Qualification School Villa Marie College College/University Malla Reddy Engineering College, Hyderabad, India Qualification B. Tech Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known Family Parents Father– Not Known

Mother– Sangeeta Varma Siblings Sister– Megha Varma

Brother– Not Known Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Babu Favourite Actress Kangana Ranaut, Sri Devi, Deepika Padukone Favourite Films Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Queen, Kal Ho Na Ho Favourite Holiday Destination Paris, Switzerland Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth Not Known Car Collection Not Known

