Ritu Varma Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Ritu Varma born on 10 March 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Hyderabad, Telangana, India is an Indian film actress who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She received Nandi Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for her performance in Pelli Choopulu.
Ritu Varma Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Husband
Ritu Varma was born on 10 March 1990 and brought up in Hyderabad. Her parents are from Madhya Pradesh.
- Father Name:- Not Known
- Mother Name:- Sangeeta Varma
- Brother Name:- Not Known
- Sister Name:- Megha Varma
- Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
- Husband Name:- N/A
- Children:- N/A
Ritu Varma Education, Qualification
She did her intermediate from Villa Marie College for Women, Hyderabad. After that, she went to Malla Reddy Engineering College and completed B.Tech (Engineering).
Career, Movie, Awards
After completing her graduation, she participated in the Miss Hyderabad Beauty pageant and was the first runner-up. She also participated in Dabur Gulabari Miss Rose Glow pageant and was the first runner-up. She appeared in the short film Anukokunda and got huge fame for her performance. Anukokunda was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, she got her silver screen offers in the South Indian film industry.
She made her film debut in Telugu Cinema with the film Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013). She received Nandi Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for her performance in Pelli Choopulu. Her Tamil debut film is Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.
Ritu Varma Movie List
- Baadshah (2013, Telugu)
- Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013, Telugu)
- Naa Rakumarudu (2014, Telugu)
- Yevade Subramanyam (2015, Telugu)
- Pelli Choopulu (2016, Telugu)
- Keshava (2017, Telugu)
- Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017, Tamil)
- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020, Tamil)
- Dhruva Natchathiram (2020, Tamil)
- China (2020, Tamil)
- Tuck Jagadish (2020, Telugu)
Ritu Varma Awards List
- Nandi Award for Best Actress (Film- Pelli Choopulu)
- Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Telugu (Film- Pelli Choopulu)
Ritu Varma Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 10 March 1990
- Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 163 cm, 5 feet 4 Inch
- Weight:- 55 Kg
- Figure Measurement:- 32-28-34
- Net Worth:- Not Known
- Car Collection:- Not Known
Ritu Varma Wiki / Biography
Some fact about Ritu Varma
- Her short film Anukokunda won the best film award at the 48HR Film Project competition in 2012.
- After completing her graduation, she participated in the Miss Hyderabad Beauty pageant and was the first runner-up.
- She has done advertising for Amazon Pongal 2017.