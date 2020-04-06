Ritesh Sidhwani – The Excel-Lent Producer Across The Big Screen & OTT Space!

By Lekhaka |

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18: 18 [IST]

Ritesh Sidhwani is fondly referred to as the Excel-lent producer by his fraternity and the audience, (especially the content-seekers), ever since he forayed into Bollywood with his debut film, Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – a trailblazing film that not only bagged a National Award but also acquired cult status amongst the millennial viewers as a forerunner of new-age cinema. Post Dil Chahta Hai, there was no looking back for Ritesh, who was lauded for his visionary approach and peerless contribution to contemporary cinema with critically-acclaimed and moneyspinners including Lakshya, Don franchise, Rock On franchise, Luck By Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash, Fukrey, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Fukrey Returns, Gold and Gully Boy to name a few – under his production banner – Excel Entertainment (synonymous with excellence and success) co-owned by his long-time friend and confidante Farhan Akhtar. With a trail of successful movies over the period of two-decades, Ritesh is touted as one of the most prominent and distinguished producers who brings vibrant narratives, youth-oriented storylines that soon becomes cult with the wide appeal that they hold. The successful producer broadened his horizon in terms of storytelling format by venturing into the OTT space and once again creating path-breaking and appealing content including Inside Edge (2017), Mirzapur (2018) and Made In Heaven (2019), that further strengthened the audiences' belief in the digital entertainment world. In fact, the humongous response to these shows had also resulted in their second season, making them a successful franchise in the roster of Excel Entertainment. Riding high on the super success of their last project, Gully Boy, a cult classic that not only brought the underground rap scene alive for the young generation, the movie charted records in India and even across the globe. Not just that, the movie swept all major awards across the award ceremony of that year. Excel Entertainment is all set to create waves in 2020 having two major highly-anticipated projects including the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan that broke the internet with its first look, and KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Rocking Star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Continuing its dream run as a production house, Excel has also started distributing feature films theatrically worldwide apart from creating original content for digital platforms.