rita-wilson-wants-you-to-text-her,-here’s-her-phone-number

If you’ve ever wanted to text Rita Wilson, for any reason, now is the time. The Sleepless In Seattle star has handed out her phone number, yes really, and wants people to text her as a means to help cope with the social distancing and self-isolation so many of us are experiencing right now. So now you can put Rita Wilson as a contact in your phone, which is pretty neat.

Rita Wilson and her husband, Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, both tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined in Australia for nearly two weeks. They have been keeping the world updated as things have developed, and they both seem to be doing quite alright, all things considered. Taking to Instagram, Wilson shared a video of herself looking rather positive that was posted with the following caption.

“Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? Text me! (310) 299-9260 – I’m giving you my phone number!! And yes… It’s actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I’m up to, when I’m in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. I mean, not actually touch. Social distancing works!”

In the video, the actress further asserts that it is indeed her number and that she truly wants people to text her. She seems determined to get back to everyone, but one has to imagine this is going to blow up and that may become an insurmountable task. In the video, Wilson does admit that it may take some time to reply.

“You can text me, and I’m going to text you back that way I can let you know what I’m up to, where I’m going to be, maybe tell you some things that are going to happen before they happen. So feel free to text me to my cell phone number. It is me. I will get it to you and I will get back to you in due time, because I’m going to be probably spending a lot of time on text.”

More than likely, Rita Wilson got a phone set up for this specific purpose. If she were to genuinely give out her phone number that she uses in her daily life, it would be downright unusable for the foreseeable future. Still, the fact that she set up a phone for this purpose is a pretty unique way to connect with fans at a time like this.

The COVID-19 virus has been spreading globally for more than three months and has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Movie theaters all around the world are closed, major events have been canceled for months and studios have been releasing movies early on VOD, as virtually every major release for the next few months has been delayed.

The situation has become difficult to predict, as it’s rapidly evolving, so there is no telling when things will return to normal. But Rita Wilson is here to help us all pass the time. Be sure to check out the video from Rita Wilson’s Instagram.