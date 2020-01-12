rita-ora-swings-upside-down-and-rocks-billowy-yellow-dress-for-photoshoot-in-miami

Rita Ora turned acrobat while braving some pretty impressive stunts on her latest photo shoot on location in Miami, Florida.

The Masked Singer judge was seen on Friday suspended from a harness for one set of shots.

And in another, she was seen braving heels on the beach in the wind in a billowy yellow dress. Which is surely just as dangerous!

Rita, whose hits include Let You Love Me, Anywhere and Your Song, was in the US city creating a campaign for Deichmann shoes.

Afterwards, the star took to Twitter to tell fans: ‘After 3 shoots in a row I gotta get home. Can’t wait for you all to see them.

‘Gotta make music now… can’t wait to hibernate for you all!!’

Looking forward to it!

In other Rita news, the 29-year-old star has admitted she’s been having dreams about The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins after being serenaded by him on The Masked Singer.

Justin was ‘The Chameleon’ on the show, and before his identity was revealed, Rita said: ‘I don’t know if this is the last time I’m ever going to see you so I might as well get it all out.

‘I had a dream about you last night.’

OK then.

Rita’s co-judge Jonathan Ross has teased the identities of the other famous contestants, telling Metro.co.uk: ‘Not all of the performers are just UK based.

‘There are some international, genuine international superstars shoved in the mix surprisingly.’

He then added that the level of secrecy on the show was ‘second to none’.

‘None of us had any idea,’ he explained. ‘Even though we would occasionally fish for a clue, or try to trick the people working on the show who we thought might know across the production team.’





