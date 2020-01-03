rita-ora-goes-braless-in-sizzling-new-instagram-snaps-[photos]

Rita Ora wearing a bathrobe while she hosts the EMA 2017Getty Images

Rita Ora is a free spirit or at least her Instagram suggests so. The singer reportedly spent Christmas in the Caribbean with her family, before jetting to Los Angeles to ring in 2020 in style alongside the likes of Kylie Jenner and The Weeknd at a swanky bash.

And now, the “Detective Pickachu” actress is setting pulses racing with her Instagram posts. Rita Ora ditched her bra in the snaps, choosing to go braless for some sizzling snaps. The revealing top allowed the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker to display washboard abs, while wearing her caramel hair in loose waves.

Rita Ora completed her casual ensemble with low-slung jeans and a dramatic statement gold necklace by Chanel. Perhaps referencing feeling a little worse-for-wear the day after New Year’s Eve, she simply captioned the post: ‘Stay hydrated kids.’ Reportedly, the star is gearing up for her next TV gig, which will see her judge the debut series of The Masked Singer.

Rita OraRita Ora Official Instagram (ritaora)

In a discussion with Virgin Media’s Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said:”I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature…..I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.”

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pics here: