rita-ora-ditches-her-bra-and-sets-pulses-racing-in-sultry-new-snaps-[photo]

Rita OraRita Ora Official Instagram (ritaora)

Rita Ora sure knows how to get the temperature soaring. The “Detective Pickachu” actress took to social media and posted quite the sultry snap of herself. Reportedly, the “Anywhere” singer went braless and put on an eye-popping display in a plunging black silk camisole.

Rita styled her blonde locks into a curly blow-dried hairdo swept to one side, she added a slick of glamorous make-up. Posing up a storm as she worked her best angles for the camera, Rita captioned the photos with: ‘Had to do this little get up after 3 days of shooting. Them “Rita smile!” Me:’. It comes after Rita shared a very sexy Instagram post on Sunday after returning from a trip to Miami.

Rita Ora sure knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. And these snaps certainly seem to do the job. We have to say, she looked gorgeous in the snaps.

In a discussion with Virgin Media’s Xposé, Rita explained she uses make-up and clothes to ensure she has a dramatic impact. She said:”I think that as a woman we naturally use sex appeal and I feel like that just comes out of our pores whether we see it or not. We are just that kind of creature…..I really rely on that, I really rely on being a woman. I make the most of my choices, and even of showing my sexuality because I find it so empowering.”

She added that she looked at it like beauty and art. She went on to say that she envied girls that could go out and not wear any make-up and feel comfortable and sexy. She revealed that she likes making a dramatic impact, so she likes to put on make-up and to decide on how she wants to feel that day.

Rita Ora has about 15.1 million fans on Instagram. And we have to say that with pics like these, she is bound to get a lot more followers. You can check out the pic here: