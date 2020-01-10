risk-of-cancer-increases-45%-for-black-women-who-dye-hair

Black women who use permanent hair dye are left with a much bigger risk of cancer, a new study claims.

When researchers looked at almost 47,000 American women over a period of eight years they found using permanent hair dye increases a black woman’s risk of breast cancer by 45%.

This is compared to an increased risk of 7% in white women, the study published in the International Journal of Cancer claims.

The more frequently women coloured their hair, the greater the risk was, with black women who used permanent dyes at least every five to eight weeks seeing a rise of 60%.

The reason behind the difference remains uncertain, but previous studies have suggested cosmetic products specifically designed for use by black women and children contain more chemicals that disrupt the endocrine or hormonal system than products aimed at white women.

The endocrine system regulates reproduction, metabolism, sleep, tissue function and growth and development.

If it is disrupted, it can cause cancerous tumors, birth defects, reproductive problems, developmental and neurological disorders.

The way dye is applied and differences in hair texture and absorption could also play a role, researchers believe.

The study also found using hair straighteners at least every five to eight weeks increased the risk of breast cancer by 31%, regardless of race.

About 74% of black women reported using chemical straighteners compared to 3% of white women.

When The Guardian spoke to Priscilla Graves, 34, a hairstylist who has worked in the business for 15 years, she said she has had bouts of dizziness, nausea and trouble breathing after applying chemical straighteners.

She added that she regularly sees clients suffering from alopecia and painful blisters after using dyes and lotions specifically marketed to African Americans.

She said: ‘I try to find out online what’s in the products, but the government should be doing more to keep us safe and keep dangerous chemicals out of cosmetics.

‘There should be clear warnings on the labels, we need more information.’

Hair products sold to consumers in the US contain more than 5,000 chemicals, including aromatic amines in dyes that can cause DNA mutations.

However, manufacturers are not federally required to list ingredients on professional salon products, making information difficult to find.

At least 1,300 chemicals are banned or restricted in cosmetics in the EU, compared to 11 in the US.

Prior studies on the connection between hair dye use and cancer have been inconsistent.