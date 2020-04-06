“rising-of-shield”-got-renewal-for-two-more-season:-what-are-the-latest-updates-on-the-“second-season”???

The very popular anime series Rising of Shield Hero will be back for a new season. The first outing of the series turned out to be an outstanding success.

Releasing Date

The excellent reception the first season got among the fans has encouraged the makers to go for the next season. The series was a commercial success both at the manga comic level and also at the anime series. In 2019, at the Crunchyroll Expo, the makers announced that series had been renewed for two more seasons. The news was expected, but the possibility of a third season has made the fans go crazy. So, the announcement signaled at the possible release of a sequel this year, i.e., 2020. So, there’s a high chance we might get the series this year. An official announcement hasn’t been made. But, owing to Crunchyroll’s usual pattern, the release doesn’t go more than a year after the announcement.

But, in this case, the release may be further delayed due to the global crisis that has come up. The coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the world, has put many schedules out of track. The shooting of a long list of series has been stopped. Even the post-production works have been delayed due to the problem. So, this global phenomenon has affected The Rising Of the Shield Hero too. But, still, if the virus is under control by June as many scientists predict, we may get the next season by the end of this year.

The Season 2 Forecasts

The new season will see the introduction of a new set of characters. The Triangle will get bigger. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will have new partners while they try to grapple their new enemy. We expect a more dominant enemy this season, one who is going to be more powerful, skilled, and crooked. And if we do, the season 2 of the series will be a crowd-puller as it’s predecessor.