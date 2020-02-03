Rishi Sunak: Tory rising star claims 'we don't need a trade deal with the EU'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain does not “need” a free trade agreement with the EU post-Brexit, according to Tory rising star Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak, chief secretary to the Treasury, said that, while the Government wants such a deal, there are “other options” if one is not secured.

After expressing Downing Street’s desire for a Canada-style agreement, Sky’s Kay Burley put it to him that “we need to a trade deal with the European Union”.

To this he replied: “We don’t need to.

“We have left. There are lots of other ways that countries trade with each other.”

He spoke of agreements made between the EU and nations such as Canada and Australia.

On a deal, he said “we would like to do one, they have offered in the past”, referring again to the potential of a Canada-style plan.

However, he said securing this should not mean having to “follow all of their rules”.

“We don’t want to be a rule follower,” he added, stating both the EU referendum and the last general election showed that the public did not want alignment.

The EU has long warned that a free trade deal is dependent on the extent Britain accepts its standards and regulations.

It comes as the prime minister and the EU are to unveil their opening stances on trade , as the sides look to start negotiations in earnest now Britain has formally left the EU bloc.

The UK is in a transition period with the EU until the end of 2020, under which trade remains the same as if it were a member, but will look to reach a new agreement for when this runs out.