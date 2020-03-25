rishi-kapoor-schools-troll-who-asked-if-he-stocked-up-enough-alcohol-for-lockdown

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 16: 06 [IST]

Rishi Kapoor is known to be brutal with his tweets on social media, and he recently schooled some trolls for not taking the Nationwide Lockdown seriously. The veteran actor in a sternly worded tweet said that anyone spamming his feed will be disbarred from his account. Rishi Kapoor on Tuesday night lashed out at trolls, when a user asked if he has stocked up on liquor amid before the nationwide lockdown begins. Responding to the tweet, he wrote, “Anyone cracking jokes about my country or on my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation,” Take a look: ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020 Rishi Kapoor also took some time out to school other trolls on twitter and called one of them an ‘idiot’. Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020 Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a 21-day lockdown in India, Rishi Kapoor, took to his twitter account and applauded the move. He wrote, this is something we have to do, and there is no other option. “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic.” One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020 One of the fans shared a tweet claiming years ago Rishi Kapoor had explained what the lockdown and social distancing means. The user shared a song from debut film Bobby. The clip from the film’s song shared the lyrics, “bahar se koi andar na aa sake andar se koi bahar na ja sake” Sir you had already told us what to do pic.twitter.com/b3bMpXJytK

Rishi Kapoor in 2019, returned home in September after spending a year in New York while undergoing cancer treatment. Last seen in crime thriller The Body, he will be seen next in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film, The Intern that starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in leading roles. The Hindi remake with star Deepika Padukone alongside Rishi Kapoor.