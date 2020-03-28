rishi-kapoor-feels-india-should-declare-an-emergency,-his-twitter-followers-do-not-agree

|

Published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 19: 59 [IST]

India has been under lockdown for a few days now, in order to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. While the citizens of the nation have by and large abided by the rules, some feel there are growing signs of unrest among people. Rishi Kapoor is concerned about the a few law-breakers who are thrashing policemen and healthcare workers out of frustration and prejudice. He feels the only option to control this is to declare an emergency in the country. Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in,” (sic). Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020 Many of his followers on Twitter were not in support of this idea. A person wrote, "How will emergency solve an issue, lockdown won't?" Someone else commented, "People are beating police?? Have you tried to step out to buy essential items? Sir I don't want to link to you all the reports about people getting beaten by police." Another person wrote, "Thank you, Can people of Mumbai build a 70 M high wall around his house to make Rishi Kapoor happy and get a feel of emergency." Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown on March 24, for a period of 21 days. Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Rishi Kapoor himself tweeted in support of the decisive move.