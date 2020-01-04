rio-ferdinand-urges-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-to-sign-an-attacking-midfielder-for-manchester-united-in-january

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign a creative attacking midfielder in the January transfer window to cope with Paul Pogba’s absence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side laboured to a drab goalless draw against Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, meaning a replay will now be played at Old Trafford.

United failed to register a shot on target during the match and posed few problems for Wolves’ defence at Molineux.

Both Jack Grealish and James Maddison have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window and Ferdinand believes Solskjaer needs a signing to boost United’s attacking creativity, especially with Pogba out of the side.

‘In defence of Man United, they started this game with three attacking players [aged] 18, 20 and 22. Young, not many games between them at all,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport.

‘It’s not a concern but that’s something you can understand why they didn’t perform to the level we expect.

‘But they were solid in terms of not giving up many chances today, and you’ve got to commend them for that.

‘They need a player who is going to come in and unlock things when it’s tight like this.

‘When teams are putting a good system in front of them, two blocks there just waiting to be broken down, that’s when you need the quality.

‘That’s when you need someone in the middle of the park who can put a ball over a full-back’s head from 30, 40 yards [away] and get the winger one vs one or put him in on goal from that area.

‘At the moment in that team I don’t see someone who’s capable or actually willing to do that and take that chance.

‘And that’s why the Paul Pogba situation is so frustrating for me as a Man United fan and a Man United man.

‘You want your best players out there, Paul Pogba on fire and on song is that type of player to make that difference.’





