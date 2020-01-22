rio-ferdinand-takes-pop-at-anthony-martial-during-manchester-united’s-defeat-to-burnley

Rio Ferdinand criticised Anthony Martial during Manchester United’s demoralising defeat to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Goals either side of half-time from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez saw the Clarets secure a 2-0 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Wednesday evening.

Martial started the Premier League clash and missed two superb chances in the first half which Ferdinand says would have been tucked away by some of his former Manchester United team-mates.

The French forward is set for an extended run in United’s first-team – with Marcus Rashford facing up to two months out with a back injury – but failed to impress against Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

“It’s terrible! Show a desire to win the ball!” 😤 “Maguire’s the captain! Go and be commanding!” 😡@rioferdy5 is FUMING with how Man Utd conceded to Burnley… pic.twitter.com/Na7QxIHKCw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2020

Speaking at half-time, Manchester United legend Ferdinand told BT Sport: ‘I’ll criticise Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] when I think he deserves it.

‘He’s put a team out tonight, they’ve lacked ideas but they could have had three goals. They created three big chances in the first half.

‘They haven’t been clinical enough. Anthony Martial has to do better.

‘If that ball goes into Ruud van Nistelrooy, Michael Owen or Wayne Rooney it’s a goal. [Mason] Greenwood scores that.

‘I would bring him [Greenwood] on, he knows how to score goals and that’s the issue for Manchester United right now.’

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman was also critical of Martial’s performance at the Theatre of Dreams, adding: ‘United need to get more out of him.

‘He looks lost at times. He seems to run away from the centre when Manchester United need him in the middle scoring goals.’

Following the 2-0 defeat to Burnley, Manchester United remain fifth in the Premier League, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

MORE: Jorge Mendes reacts to Manchester United’s latest transfer move for Bruno Fernandes

MORE: Lyon striker Moussa Dembele rules out Manchester United transfer in January





