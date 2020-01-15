rio-ferdinand-reacts-to-marcus-rashford-injury-ahead-of-manchester-united’s-trip-to-liverpool

Rio Ferdinand knows Marcus Rashford’s importance to Manchester United this season and is desperate for the forward to return to fitness in time for this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Rashford among his substitutes against Wolves on Wednesday night as United booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 victory.

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute at Old Trafford, but not long after the Spaniard’s winner came a moment which cast a shadow over the tie for the Red Devils.

Just ten minutes after replacing Mason Greenwood, Rashford collided with Wolves defender Matt Doherty and appeared in some pain as he went down with a back injury.

The England forward tried to play on before indicated to the bench that he had to be replaced and it was a worrying sight for Solskjaer and United fans.

Rashford has been in red-hot form of late, scoring 14 goals in the Premier League this season, and Solskjaer will be sweating over his fitness ahead of United’s trip to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

And United legend Ferdinand is praying Rashford makes a speedy recovery. He tweeted: ‘Rashford. Pls be fit for 4.30pm on Sunday.’

Pls be fit for 4.30pm on Sunday…@ManUtd — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 15, 2020

United will face the winner of Tranmere and Watford in the fourth round of the cup.






