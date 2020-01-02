rio-ferdinand-identifies-the-key-change-in-mesut-ozil-under-new-arsenal-boss-mikel-arteta

Rio Ferdinand says Mesut Ozil’s outstanding performance against Manchester United proves the midfielder is enjoying his football once again under new Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ozil failed to win over Unai Emery during their 18-month spell together in north London and the midfielder, Arsenal’s top earner, time and again found himself exiled from the first-team.

Emery was less than impressed with Ozil’s work-rate in training sessions and on matchdays, but the German showed exactly what he’s capable of with an all-action display in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over United.

He covered the most distance of any Arsenal player (11.53km) at the Emirates and looked a different player to the one who turned out under Arteta’s predecessor.

The former United defender believes Arteta has decided to build his team around Ozil and the playmaker more than repaid him on the pitch on Wednesday night.

‘I think those smiles are great to see but you’ve got to look deeper than that,’ Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

‘In the performance today we saw a discipline we have not seen on a consistent basis from an Arsenal team.

‘There’s a structure, there’s a confidence that’s starting to be brewed with this team that comes with goals and wins we’ve seen today.

‘They were quicker, they were stronger, they were more aggressive. They are traits we’ve not been able to say about Arsenal.

‘He’s freshened the ideas up, it went stale under the previous manager. They maybe lacked belief in the [previous] manager’s tactics and and his methods.

‘We’ve both been there under different managers where you go, “I don’t believe in what this guy is doing”, and that takes an edge off a performance subconsciously, you don’t intend to go out there [like that], but it happens.

‘I’ve not seen Ozil smile like that for 18 months, he’s not smiled like that.

‘That tells you a story – he’s enjoying going to training, he’s enjoying playing.

‘There must have been conversations behind closed doors with individual players where he’s [Arteta] gone, “listen, you’re my guy, I’m going to build this around you”.’

Ryan Giggs says Ozil taught Jesse Lingard a lesson in how to play No.10 during Arsenal’s comprehensive 2-0 victory.

‘He’s an intelligent player and you see the difference between the two No.10s,’ Giggs said on Premier League Productions.

‘Ozil, even though he has big running stats, when Arsenal had the ball he was actually holding his position. He wasn’t running towards the ball. So he was probably doing most of his running in a defensive aspect.

‘Whereas Jesse, when United were on the ball, just kept coming towards the ball and closing the space. Whereas Ozil was patient. And that comes from the coach and looking at the last couple of games, because you have got a talented and intelligent individual’.

