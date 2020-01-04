rio-ferdinand-defends-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-after-manchester-united’s-dull-fa-cup-draw-against-wolves

Rio Ferdinand has defended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Manchester United’s drab goalless draw against Wolves in the FA Cup.

United now face a replay against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men at Old Trafford after both sides played out a dull stalemate at Molineux on Saturday evening.

Solskjaer’s side failed to register a shot on target during the match and have faced further criticism from supporters following another lifeless display.

But Ferdinand admits United’s inconsistency will continue due to their young squad and injuries to their midfield.

‘It was a better second half but both teams lacked quality in the final third especially,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport.

‘They huffed and puffed until the got to the final third, there wasn’t any quality into the box or into either front man for us to see a bit of magic.

‘You never came off your seat once in the whole game.’

Asked if he could see where United are going under Solskjaer, Ferdinand replied: ‘Not super clearly yet.

‘I still think it’s a work in progress, the problem has been the inconsistency.

‘Recently they’ve beaten Spurs and [Manchester] City and you think they are on the right path, we can see it, they are moving forward.

‘Then they go and put in a performance like they did against Arsenal and it was disheartening seeing that game.

‘But I think with the young players and the players he’s got out, the inconsistency is not understandable but you can understand where it’s coming from.’





