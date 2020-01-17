rio-and-kate-ferdinand-explore-life-as-a-step-family-in-new-documentary

Rio Ferdinand and his wife Kate are set to star in a new BBC documentary about becoming an integrated family in the run up to their wedding.

The pair started dating in 2016 following the death of his ex-wife Rebecca, who passed away in May 2015 after a battle with breast cancer.

Rio, 41, and Rebecca had three children together, Lorenz, Tate, and Tia, with the former England footballer tying the knot with former TOWIE star Kate last year.

Filmed in the months leading up to their wedding, the one-off documentary will look at the impact Rebecca’s death had on the family unit and how Kate, 27, has adapted to becoming both a wife and a stepmother to three grieving kids.

The pair were inspired to tell their story following the success of Rio’s BAFTA-winning documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad, saying: ‘The positive response to [the documentary] in 2017 and the way it helped others going through a similar situation was overwhelming.

‘For that reason we were both compelled to tell the next chapter in our lives together.’

For the past year, myself & Kate have been filming a new @BBCOne documentary… it’s been a huge personal journey and by doing this, we hope the film will help other step families & those experiencing the journey of grief!

Stay Tuned 🎥

Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family pic.twitter.com/Df8PJvmkVh — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 17, 2020

They continued: ‘We hope Becoming a Step Family will give a unique insight into step families and the journey through grief, whilst also providing an intimate look at our lives together.’

We’ll definitely be tuning in.

Kate has previously opened up about meeting Rio, saying that the pair ‘saved each other’ following traumatic periods in their life.

‘Rio was at a stage in his life where he had lost his wife and I was also lost,’ she said.

‘I faced a struggle with anxiety, panic attacks and low self-esteem. They are my family. I love them dearly and they have helped me go on a journey to love myself and figure out who I am.

‘We have all been through bad times and yet we are all together. Going through so much brings you even closer. Rio and the kids mean everything to me.’





