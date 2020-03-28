ringo-starr-pushes-2020-all-starr-band-tour-to-2021-due-to-coronavirus

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have pushed their planned spring 2020 North American tour to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is very difficult for me,” Starr said in a statement, “in 30 years I think I’ve only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021.”

This year’s trek — featuring Starr alongside Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Gregg Rolie, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart — was scheduled to begin May; it will now launch on a pair of to-be-announced 2021 dates in Rama, Ontario before working its way down the East Coast of the U.S., concluding June 27th, 2021 in Clearwater, Florida. Along the way, Starr and his band have booked a three-night stand at New York’s Beacon Theater.

Tickets for the 2020 trek will be honored at the 2021 dates. “My fans know I love them, and I love to play for them and I can’t wait to see you all as soon as possible,” Starr continued. “In the meantime stay safe. Peace and Love to you all.”

Ringo Starr Tour Dates

TBA – Rama, ON @ Casino RamaTBA – Rama, ON @ Casino RamaJune 1, 2021 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount TheatreJune 3, 2021 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang TheatreJune 5, 2021 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH PavilionJune 7, 2021 – Easton, PA @ State TheatreJune 8, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon TheaterJune 9, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon TheaterJune 11, 2021 – New York, NY @ Beacon TheaterJune 12, 2021 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie TheatreJune 13, 2021 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts CenterJune 15, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric TheatreJune 16, 2021 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Lyric TheatreJune 18, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaJune 19, 2021 – Lenox, MA @ TanglewoodJune 20, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera HouseJune 22, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy CentreJune 23, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy CentreJune 25, 2021 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine AmphitheatreJune 26, 2021 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock CasinoJune 27, 2021 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall