rihanna’s-rep-denies-asking-shaggy-to-‘audition’-for-a-spot-on-her-new-album:-‘it’s-not-a-talent-show’

Rihanna was apparently blindsided by Shaggy’s claims that he had to ‘audition’ for a spot on her new album, as her rep has denied ever asking such a demand.

In a recent interview, reggae icon Shaggy claimed he had been ‘approached’ by Rihanna’s team to collaborate with the singer for her long-awaited ninth studio album R9.

While speaking to the Daily Star, the It Wasn’t Me singer suggested he had been asked to ‘audition’ for the collaboration but turned it down.

However, Rihanna’s team have shared their side of the story and it sounds a whole lot different to Shaggy’s version.

A reported rep for Rihanna told Jamaica Irie FM morning show: ‘We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would she [Rihanna] require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?

‘After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album.’

It gets really interesting as the rep confirms RiRi’s most elusive album yet is finished, which will no doubt bring joy to fans who are desperately waiting to hear new music from the popstar.

‘She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use,’ they said.

‘However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.’

The spokesperson said they hope Shaggy will ‘come out and let the fans know the real truth’.

‘Rihanna loves the people of Jamaica, she loves the fans of Reggae and she loves Reggae music as her career has proven and nothing can or will ever change that,’ they added.

We’re sure it’s just one big misunderstanding, guys.

In his interview, Shaggy had said: ‘I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.’

Rihanna, 31, continues to keep fans on tenterhooks with her new music as she has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, which reached number one in the UK and US. It featured songs like Work, Kiss It Better and Love On The Brain.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rihanna sizzles in Valentine’s Day shoot as she continues to give us everything but the album

MORE: Shaggy turned down spot on Rihanna’s album because he didn’t want to audition





