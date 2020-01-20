rihanna-treats-us-to-brand-new-zine-while-we-continue-to-patiently-wait-for-*that*-album

Rihanna has continued, yet again, to do everything besides release her much-anticipated album and instead has collaborated with i-D.

At this point, we feel like she’s mocking us but at least we get to see endless pictures of RiRi in the new ‘Rihannazine’ looking flawless as usual.

We can almost hear her whisper: ‘What are you going to do about it?’ to the camera as she posed in oversized jackets and coats.

The Rihannazine is i-D’s special edition magazine that celebrates her ‘ceaseless reign on the worlds of fashion, beauty and music’, as well as their 40th anniversary.

It’s one-off so buying it will probably be the closest we’ll get to the album.

Rihanna, 31, rocked her own Fenty shoes and it would be no surprise if she used her own Fenty make-up for the shoot.

In recent weeks, Rihanna has been a busy album-less bee as she teased a new Valentine’s Day collection for Savage X Fenty and celebrated 2020 Yams Day with her pals A$AP Rocky and former on-again-off-again beau Drake.

Did we mention she is reportedly no longer dating businessman Hassan Jameel after around three years together?

The We Found Love Singer first started dating Hassan back in 2016, and they were seen together for the first time the following year.

However, the pair have now reportedly called time on their relationship, according to Us Weekly.

Sure, there may be great Valentine’s lingerie and cute footage of RiRi with Rocky but where on earth is R9?

Fans expected the album to drop before the end of the new decade but as you can see she’s messing with us.

RiRi has dropped random teasers about the album over the past year and told Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine: ‘It really does suck that it can’t just come out because I’m working on a really fun one right now.

‘I’m really happy with a lot of the material.’

We’d be happy too if we had our hands on it.

The zine will be available on global newsstands from Monday 27 January.





