rihanna-says-racism-in-the-uk-is-just-as-bad-as-the-united-states

Rihanna has lived in the UK for the past three years and in the latest issue of British Vogue, she opened up about what racism looks like across the pond.

Riri recently made history as the first person to ever rock a durag on the cover of the May 2020 issue of the iconic publication. Given that the head scarfs have long been considered a symbol of urban culture, it only seemed right that she addressed the age-old myth that Black brits don’t deal with the same level of racial bias as their counterparts in the U.S.

“I think police brutality is probably extremely severe in America, but racism is alive everywhere,” the Barbadian singer explained. “It’s the same [in the United Kingdom].”

“It’s either blatant, which is becoming more and more of a norm, or it’s underlying, where people don’t even know they’re being obvious about it,” she added. “It’s just a subconscious layer that’s embedded from their entire core.”

One perk of living amongst the British bourgeois is their apathy about having her for a neighbor.

“I like it because they’re too bougie to give a s–t about me,” Rihanna confessed. “When I walk into those places, I am invisible, and nothing makes me feel better than being invisible.”

“I’d rather go to Brixton,” she continued. “But if I do that now, and I try to get some Jamaican food, it’s going to be an event. So if I want a night off, I go hang with the people I would never hang with. And I’m just in my bubble, which I really enjoy about London.”