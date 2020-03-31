RIHANNA REVEALS ABOUT HER PLANS FOR THE FUTURE REGARDING FAMILY, CAREER, KIDS AND MORE IN THE LATEST BRITISH VOGUE ISSUE. READ TO KNOW WHERE SHE SEES HERSELF IN THE COMING YEARS.

Rihanna is known for her versatile voice and fashion appearance. She is soon thinking of becoming a mother, with or without a marriage. Yeah! You read that right.

In a recent interview for the cover story, British Vogue asked Rihanna about her future plans, recent relationship end and having kids in the future. She is definitely thinking to start a family in near future. Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel broke up their 3- year relationship in January only.

She said in the interview, “Since I turned 32, I’m realising life is really short.” She continues, “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate shit, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My gray area is shutting down.”

She also explains about her work- life balance. She told that they both are the same things. “I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future”, she added.

When British Vogue asked her that where she sees herself in 10 years she replied, “I know I will want to live differently.” “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient…I’ll have kids – three or four of them.”

She also mentioned the fact that she would be open to motherhood even if she hadn’t met the right person.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love”, she further continued.

Looks like she has her plans sorted!