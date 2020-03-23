rihanna-reportedly-donates-$5-million-for-coronavirus-relief,-including-ventilators-for-barbados

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, people across the world are practicing social distancing and self-quarantining. Even though many festivals and concert tours are postponed or canceled, musicians are still helping out in any way they can. Whether it’s livestreaming concerts to keep those at home entertained or releasing music ahead of schedule, artists are doing what they can to provide solace to isolation. Rihanna, however, is helping out in a different (and very big) way: The singer has pledged millions of dollars to aid other countries against the virus’ spread.

According to a report from TMZ, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has made a massive donation to organizations across the US and other countries. The foundation put forth $5 million in aid to benefit local food banks serving at-risk populations in the US, medical equipment to doctors and nurses serving large communities, and to speed up the distribution of testing kits in countries like Haiti and Malawi. The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, also announced the singer pledged $1.4 million for the country to purchase ventilators.

Some of the money donated by Rihanna’s foundation will provide equipment like protective gear, maintenance of intensive care units, the acceleration of vaccine development, and the distribution of ventilators. Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said the donation is urgent: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

