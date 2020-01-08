rihanna-is-ready-to-dominate-the-mascara-game-and-we’re-here-for-it

Rihanna has announced her next step in the beauty business as her brand Fenty Beauty prepares to launch a mascara.

Not being satisfied with her huge range of makeup and lingerie, the star has been busy cooking up Full Frontal mascara, set to hit the shelves later this month.

The mascara will come with a nifty brush with two different sides to tend your every eyelash need.

Revealing the news on social media, Rihanna shared a glamorous black and white photo of herself with a black top covering her mouth and chin as she stared straight into the camera. It’s all about the eyes, baby.

She said in the caption: ‘Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side!’

Fans can pick up this latest bit of kit at Sephora, Boots and Harvey Nichols from 16 January. Thank the beauty gods we don’t have long to wait.

A post shared on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account went into more detail about the mascara’s ‘longwearing’ formula.

‘It’s time we get into some lashes! Our new #FULLFRONTALMASCARA is designed to give you a fully exposed lash with our unique flat-to-fat brush that volumizes, lengthens, and curls!’ the announcement read.

It added that the mascara is ‘water-resistant and sweat-resistant’, so it can survive whatever you might get up to while wearing it.

Meanwhile the brush ‘loads and lifts lashes on the fat side and defines and curls them on the flat side’.

We’ll definitely be queuing up to grab one of these while we (im)patiently wait for her new album, which Riri – who moved to London last year – swears is on its way.

Her label Def Jam Records recently dropped the biggest hint yet that R9 is in the works with a Twitter picture of the Umbrella singer holding up her hands in the shape of a diamond.

It will be her first record in three years.





