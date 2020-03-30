rihanna-is-first-person-to-rock-durag-on-british-vogue,-wants-3-or-4-kids

(British Vogue)

Rihanna has always been a maverick and this week she made history once again by becoming the first person to ever rock a durag on the cover of British Vogue.

In the cover story for the May 2020 issue of the publication, the 32-year-old mogul effortlessly pushes the boundaries by wearing a durag – a head scarf widely worn by Black people to keep their hair protected – during a high-fashion shoot with critically-acclaimed photographer Steven Klein.

Despite her undeniable dominance in several industries, the pop star-turned-business-woman admits she still grapples with what it means to be a megastar.

“Being on camera, being in a room full of celebrities is still not normal for me, by the way,” she tells the magazine.

Growing older has given her a new perspective on life.

“Since I turned 32, I’m realizing life is really short,” she explains.

“You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate shit, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much. What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down,” she says.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop, but I am very aggressively working on music. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre, now I’m just wide open. I can make anything I want.”

When speaking about her personal life, Riri now finds herself thinking about her legacy and specifically the possibility of motherhood, declaring, “I know I will want to live differently.”

When asked where she sees herself in 10 years, she feigns surprise and playfully responds, “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient,” before getting serious and declaring, “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.”

Faced with the prospect of raising children on her own she responds, “Hell, yeah. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

