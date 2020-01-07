rihanna-has-perfect-response-for-fan-who-points-out-pimple-as-she-blesses-us-with-first-selfie-of-2020

If you’re cruising into 2020 hoping to troll Rihanna think again, the woman is on her game and we haven’t even hit the middle of January yet.

Taking to Instagram overnight the star wanted to bless us with her first selfie of 2020 and what a moment it was. Momentous. Jubilant. The work of only a boss.

With her hair in braids and seemingly not a brush of makeup, save for a sleek slick of lip gloss (Fenty, what else?) the star smiled for the camera.

‘First selfie of the year doe. #2020,’ she wrote, as we too had our first bout of fainting for the year.

Of course it took punters around 0.02 seconds to respond as they clamoured for the top picked comment in the replies column.

James Charles simply wrote: ‘Legend’, while Leomie Anderson added: ‘Raw beauty and edges is all we ask for.’

However it seemed some fans just wanted to point out the fact Rihanna was rocking a blemish on her cheek.

Can’t a girl live?

Viral star Dr Pimple Popper chimed in: ‘Let ME pop that pimple fr.’

That seemed to be in response to one fan in particular who caught Riri’s attention as they slid into the comments and suggested they be the one who try to rid her of the zit.

Guys, this is now how you speak to Rihanna. Never. And especially not in 2020.

‘Let me pop your pimple,’ their bizarre comment read, as we assume they wished it would have faded into oblivion.

Nope, that’s not how these things work, as Rihanna saw it, pondered it, responded to it.

‘Let her have her shine,’ she replied. ‘PLEASE.’

[pause for applause on behalf of Rihanna]

It seemed fans were all aboard her vibe for the New Year, as one commented on her quip: ‘In 2020 we don’t cover our pimpled, we let them shine.’

Yes we do.

While another fan of her clapback added: ‘Shine bright like a diamond.’

Still, while we are here for her natural beauty – because the woman is a queen – we’d very much like R9 now, thank you very much.

Rihanna’s fans, the Navy, were left fuming when 2019 – the year that Riri promised her long awaited ninth album would be dropping – rang out and gave way to 2020.

It had been not-so-subtly hinted that R9 would finally arrive in the last week of December after her label Def Jam shared a picture of the singer holding her hands up to make the Roc Nation symbol. Alas, the new year and Jools Holland’s Hootenanny came and went without a sniff of a single from Rihanna, and it seems she’s enjoying working up her fans into a frenzy.

The star previously shared footage of a dog dancing to music with the caption: ‘Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.’





