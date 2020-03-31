rihanna-drops-a-bombshell-about-where-she-will-be-in-her-life-by-the-age-of-42

Rihanna decided to make history by covering Vogue magazine with a durag. The singer and fashion icon opted for a la garçon style with a suit and tie by Burberry.

Inside the magazine, Rihanna did a lengthy interview where she spoke about her upcoming album and her plans to have four babies.

It has been more than four years since Rihanna dropped her Anti project, and fans have been hounding her for new music.

Talking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that the music is on the way and added: “I can’t say when I’m going to drop. Oh no, that is happening. I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything—I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre—now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

She added: “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Rihanna stated that with or without a man in her life by 42, she would have about four children.

The mogul confessed: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

One fan had this reaction to the rebellious covers: “I Loved every minute. When you sent me the message, ‘how about a durag on the cover.’ I knew this was going to be a historical moment. ❤️”

Another commenter wrote: “COVER GIRL IS BACK 💫💫 The inspiration we all need right now 😭❤️The first person wearing Durag in Vogue magazine… I’m not black, but you don’t know how proud I am with you. 🖤👑🇹🇷.”

This backer shared: “wearing a Durag on the cover of Vogue😍 what a time to be alive sis🔥🔥👑 She needs to slay a cover of an album 🙄😭”

This person revealed: “I love everything about this! REBEL RI🔥🔥🔥In love with these covers, a couture durag On the cover of VOGUE, you know. ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾”

RiRi seems to have clear plans.



