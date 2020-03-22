rihanna,-diddy,-michelle-obama-&-more-attend-dj-d-nice’s-#clubquarantine-party

DJ D-Nice hosted a #StayAtHome party Saturday night with an unbelievable guestlist. Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Jay Electronica, Diddy, Naughty by Nature, Dwayne Wade, and Michelle Obama were just among the many famous names who dropped by his 10-hour gig dubbed Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party.

The multihyphenate DJ opened his home — which he fondly called #ClubQuarantine — to users online, attracting about 104k viewers in the span of 10 hours. Mark Zuckerberg stopped by somewhere around the 6th hour, prompting D-Nice to ask the Facebook founder not to shut the broadcast down as viewers were close to 95,000 concurrent viewers at that point.

The setlist included the new Childish Gambino track “To Be Beautiful,” Lil Jon’s “Lovers & Friends,” as well as tracks from music legend Stevie Wonder. Follow the DJ on Instagram for updates on the next one and keep scrolling below for hangover reviews on Twitter.

If you want some good vibes, head over to DNice’s quarantine party #ClubQuarantine on IG live right now. Yesterday I stayed all 6 hours. Worth it. Whole family was jamming.

