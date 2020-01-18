rihanna-all-smiles-as-she-heads-out-with-a$ap-rocky-after-hassan-jameel-‘split’

Rihanna has been spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky, after she ‘split’ from billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The Work singer was seen with the rapper backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on Friday night in New York City – and the two were all smiles as they could be seen laughing among each other.

Rihanna and Rocky had previously sparked romance rumours in the past, with Rihanna even appearing in the music video for his 2013 single Fashion Killa.

It comes after Rihanna was said to have split from Hassan Jameel after three years of dating.

The two had begun dating in 2016, and they were seen together for the first time the following year.

However, they have now reportedly called time on their relationship, according to Us Weekly.

The 31-year-old has kept much of her relationship with the businessman under wraps, although she did admit to being in a relationship during a chat with Vogue last year, confessing: ‘Yeah, I’m dating.

‘I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.’

When asked whether she wants children in her future, Rihanna replied: ‘Without a doubt.’

She added: ‘I don’t think about stuff like that. I don’t know, God’s plan.

‘But I look forward to all the pregnancy rumours after this interview.’

However, RiRi has not yet commented publicly on the split claims.

Prior to Hassan, the singer dated Chris Brown, and has also been linked to other famous faces, such as Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio.

While Hassan called time on his marriage with Lina Lazaar shortly before he started seeing Rihanna, and also dated Naomi Campbell.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Rihanna and Hassan for comment.





