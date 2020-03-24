ricky-stuart’s-plea-to-scott-morrison

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has called for more urgent action to stop the impact of the coronvirus in Australia, and allow sports and businesses to rebuild sooner rather than later.

The 2020 NRL season was suspended on Monday after two rounds of rugby league, following the growing restrictions in every state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports radio, Stuart suggested more severe measures may be the only way to more rapidly slow the rate of infection of the virus, and give the nation a chance to bounce back sooner.

“The countries that have dealt with it the best are finding their feet quicker,” Stuart said.

“This is just me as an uneducated person in this field, but I think the quicker we get into a lockdown, the quicker we might get through this situation.”

The UK recently moved to a lockdown to try and combat the coronavirus, but Australia is yet to go to those lengths, despite numerous restrictions on gatherings, and non-essential businesses and travel.

The Raiders have a handful of Englishmen in their side, presenting an added element of stress for the NRL club with those players’ families on the other side of the world.

“We spoke about that today [England players and whether they go back],” Stuart said.

“I don’t know if the boys would actually get through now with the lockdown in England. They are a long way from home of course and obviously concerned about their families but we’re all very much in times which are uncharted.”

Stuart said the Raiders are set to take a big financial hit the longer the government’s strict coronavirus measures are in place, but they won’t be alone in that. The only way to minimise the impact, he says, is if more severe restrictions happen earlier.

“Everybody is going to take a hit,” Stuart said.

“Our leagues clubs..we’ve got good operators who have set up a very strong foundation but now all our clubs are closed.

“Our lifeline are our clubs and they’re closed and there’s no cash incoming. And when there’s no cash incoming, we rely upon the broadcasting money, the money from the NRL – and again they’re doing a wonderful job in keep the money coming through to players and staff – but there’s going to come a day where there might have to be a hair cut for everyone.”

Stuart spoke to the NRL on Tuesday and though he said it was a “difficult” time for all in rugby league, he commended the way the league has handled the situation.

“The competition has been suspended but it’s the right call for society and for people not just in the game but around the game,” he said.

“It’s all very weird times at the moment.”

The colourful Raiders coach said his players are mostly confused with what comes next during the pandemic and how it will affect them.

“It’s a little bit of the unknown where you’re sitting back waiting for answers,” he said.

“Everybody’s got questions. Everybody wants to know when we feel the comp will be started again, what type of reductions will be taken if there’s paycuts. They’re all questions that take a lot of work to get clarity on the answer.

“I was listening to a phone hookup this morning and I know the NRL is working tirelessly to finding the correct answers.

“No-one knows when the comp can start again because we don’t know what extent the virus is going to have over the next coming 6-8 weeks, or months. We’re just sitting back and waiting to hear if anything eventuates in any of those questions.

“We just have to deal with what we’ve got.

“We keep on hearing that it’s going to hit real quick and it’s going to be pretty scary over the coming weeks. That’s going to be the big indicator in regards to how many games we can probably get in.

“It’s disappointing that we’re not playing our competition, but it’s a worldwide situation. It’s not just our sport.”