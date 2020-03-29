ricky-&-morty-season-4:-when-should-we-expect-the-rest-of-the-episodes-to-go-on-air?

For viewers of the show, Rick & Morty may well be the most intelligent TV series ever made. It has layers and depth, and fans can’t get enough of it. For three seasons, it has made a huge fan base and they were eagerly waiting for season 4.

The first episode of Rick and Morty season 4 was released in November of 2019. As of now, five episodes, out of 10 have released and after all the enthralling episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 4, there is a huge stir among the fans for episode 6. There is a piece of bad, news though as the release date might be delayed further.

The precise date of release is uncertain for the second half of Rick and Morty season 4, but the major chunk of the voice acting has already been recorded for the last five episodes. This comes from the voice of Summer, Spencer Grammer, who had some good news for the fans as she revealed that she had finished recording the script for season 4 episode 10, though she has more work to do.

Spencers explains that shooting for season 4 was done only a few days back, although it’s not all complete yet, the recording has been finished. The final episodes may need some editing work and she may be called again if some work comes up. Although all the recording has been done, the episodes may need a bit of touch up before they are finally released on air. With season 5 confirmed, Spencer may have a lot of work in the future as she’ll have to travel back to L.A to record for season 5.

As the fans fear a probable release delay in release due to the coronavirus pandemic, our favorite pair, Summer and Morty took to Instagram to retell us to maintain our hygiene in these tough times, at least.