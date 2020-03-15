Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias tour dates decided, but what about Coronavirus outbreak??

Posted by — March 15, 2020 in News Leave a reply

Latin music superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are hitting the road together for the first time on a fall tour that will wrap in Atlanta.

The rockstar collaboration will be performing State Farm Arena at 7: 30 Pm. on October 30 to run a run that will begin on September 5 in Phoenix.

VARIETY

Tickets went live today to the general public at 10 a.m. The audience can have access to the tickets via www.livenation.com.

Those with Citi/AAdvantage credit cards were given an advantage; they had access to the pre-sale from 10 a.m. March 10 through 10 p.m. March 11 through www.citientertainment.com. Both artists will also provide fan presales.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek brings together two of Latin music’s biggest names, with more than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias and Martin have topped the charts several times for their hits, including “Hero” and “Tonight” for Iglesias and “The Cup of Life” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” for Martin. Both artists have their respective plans to release a new year this year.

Joining the pair for the tour will be Sebastián Yatra, a 2020 Grammy Award nominee for best Latin pop album (“Fantasia”).

EN24 NEWS

FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:

DATECITYVENUE
Saturday, September 5, 2020Phoenix, AZGila River Arena
Sunday, September 6, 2020El Paso, TXDon Haskins Center
Wednesday, September 9, 2020Edinburg, TXBert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 11, 2020San Antonio, TXAT&T Center
Saturday, September 12, 2020Houston, TXToyota Center
Sunday, September 13, 2020Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
Thursday, September 17, 2020Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Center
Tuesday, September 22, 2020San Jose, CASAP Center
Thursday, September 24, 2020Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
Saturday, September 26, 2020Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Garden Arena
Thursday, October 1, 2020Chicago, ILAllstate Arena
Tuesday, October 6, 2020Boston, MATD Garden
Thursday, October 8, 2020Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 10, 2020Montreal, QCCentre Bell
Wednesday, October 14, 2020Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
Thursday, October 15, 2020Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020Newark, NJPrudential Center
Sunday, October 18, 2020New York, NYMadison Square Garden
Friday, October 23, 2020Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 29, 2020Orlando, FLAmway Center
Friday, October 30, 2020Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena

The tour is in place, however, there is a possibility that the tour might get postponed as there is a likelihood of low-interest-rate due to coronavirus outbreak. For now, the above dates are final as the duo will be going to the tour anyways. Hopefully, by the time the tour starts, the Coronavirus epidemic is not an issue and the tour is successful.

For now, Rick martin has canceled his recent tour to Mexico due to COVID-19 coronavirus to avoid gather and prevent infection. The decision to cancel the tour was made was based on the information that was released by the WHO(world health organization).

You May Also Like

‘venom-2’-release-date,-cast-and-is-the-shooting-stopped-amid-corona-virus-fear?-make-sure-to-check-it-out.

‘Venom 2’ release date, cast and is The Shooting Stopped amid Corona Virus Fear? Make sure to check it out.

netflix’s-castlevania-3-launching-this-june-2020!!!-here-are-the-latest-updates-about-the-premiere!!

Netflix’s Castlevania 3 launching this June 2020!!! Here are the latest updates about the premiere!!

spring-training-canceled?-dance-it-out.

🔥Spring training canceled? Dance it out.🔥

disney’s-mulan-suspended-(delayed)-due-to-coronavirus-pandemic?-is-every-movie-getting-cancelled?

Disney’s Mulan Suspended (Delayed) due to Coronavirus Pandemic? is Every Movie Getting Cancelled?

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *