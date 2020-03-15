Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias tour dates decided, but what about Coronavirus outbreak??

Latin music superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are hitting the road together for the first time on a fall tour that will wrap in Atlanta.
The rockstar collaboration will be performing State Farm Arena at 7: 30 Pm. on October 30 to run a run that will begin on September 5 in Phoenix.
Tickets went live today to the general public at 10 a.m. The audience can have access to the tickets via www.livenation.com.
Those with Citi/AAdvantage credit cards were given an advantage; they had access to the pre-sale from 10 a.m. March 10 through 10 p.m. March 11 through www.citientertainment.com. Both artists will also provide fan presales.
Produced by Live Nation, the trek brings together two of Latin music’s biggest names, with more than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias and Martin have topped the charts several times for their hits, including “Hero” and “Tonight” for Iglesias and “The Cup of Life” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” for Martin. Both artists have their respective plans to release a new year this year.
Joining the pair for the tour will be Sebastián Yatra, a 2020 Grammy Award nominee for best Latin pop album (“Fantasia”).
FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
The tour is in place, however, there is a possibility that the tour might get postponed as there is a likelihood of low-interest-rate due to coronavirus outbreak. For now, the above dates are final as the duo will be going to the tour anyways. Hopefully, by the time the tour starts, the Coronavirus epidemic is not an issue and the tour is successful.
For now, Rick martin has canceled his recent tour to Mexico due to COVID-19 coronavirus to avoid gather and prevent infection. The decision to cancel the tour was made was based on the information that was released by the WHO(world health organization).