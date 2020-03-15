Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias tour dates decided, but what about Coronavirus outbreak??

Latin music superstars Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are hitting the road together for the first time on a fall tour that will wrap in Atlanta.

The rockstar collaboration will be performing State Farm Arena at 7: 30 Pm. on October 30 to run a run that will begin on September 5 in Phoenix.

Tickets went live today to the general public at 10 a.m. The audience can have access to the tickets via www.livenation.com.

Those with Citi/AAdvantage credit cards were given an advantage; they had access to the pre-sale from 10 a.m. March 10 through 10 p.m. March 11 through www.citientertainment.com. Both artists will also provide fan presales.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek brings together two of Latin music’s biggest names, with more than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias and Martin have topped the charts several times for their hits, including “Hero” and “Tonight” for Iglesias and “The Cup of Life” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” for Martin. Both artists have their respective plans to release a new year this year.

Joining the pair for the tour will be Sebastián Yatra, a 2020 Grammy Award nominee for best Latin pop album (“Fantasia”).

FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, September 5, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Sunday, September 6, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Friday, September 11, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Saturday, September 12, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sunday, September 13, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Thursday, September 17, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Tuesday, September 22, 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Center Thursday, September 24, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, September 26, 2020 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena Thursday, October 1, 2020 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Thursday, October 8, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Saturday, October 10, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Thursday, October 15, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Saturday, October 17, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Sunday, October 18, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, October 23, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, October 29, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center Friday, October 30, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

The tour is in place, however, there is a possibility that the tour might get postponed as there is a likelihood of low-interest-rate due to coronavirus outbreak. For now, the above dates are final as the duo will be going to the tour anyways. Hopefully, by the time the tour starts, the Coronavirus epidemic is not an issue and the tour is successful.

For now, Rick martin has canceled his recent tour to Mexico due to COVID-19 coronavirus to avoid gather and prevent infection. The decision to cancel the tour was made was based on the information that was released by the WHO(world health organization).