ricky-gervais-jokes-about-prince-andrew-as-host-takes-aim-at-hollywood-at-golden-globes

Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night with cutting jokes about Prince Andrew, the rise of streaming services, diversity in Hollywood and the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the industry.

Hosting the awards for the fifth time, the acerbic British comedian said this would be the last time.

“Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense, shall we?” joked Gervais.

Gervais then tackled topics haunting the entertainment sector including #MeToo, lack of diversity, and the streaming wars, to name but a few.

“Look, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year – ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ ‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Two Popes’,” Gervais joked, referring to two documentaries about sexual abuse and one of this year’s best drama contenders.