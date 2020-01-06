ricky-gervais-jokes-about-prince-andrew-as-host-takes-aim-at-hollywood-at-golden-globes

Ricky Gervais kicked off the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night with cutting jokes about Prince Andrew, the rise of streaming services, diversity in Hollywood and the sexual misconduct scandal that has roiled the industry.
Hosting the awards for the fifth time, the acerbic British comedian said this would be the last time.
“Let’s go out with a bang, let’s have a laugh at your expense, shall we?” joked Gervais.
Gervais then tackled topics haunting the entertainment sector including #MeToo, lack of diversity, and the streaming wars, to name but a few.
“Look, talking of all you perverts, it was a big year – ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ ‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Two Popes’,” Gervais joked, referring to two documentaries about sexual abuse and one of this year’s best drama contenders.
Netflix – which has disrupted the film industry in recent years – is far ahead of the traditional studios with 17 Globe movie nominations.
“This show should just be me coming out, (saying) ‘You win everything, Netflix, good night,” joked Gervais.
Gervais quipped that many actors had abandoned traditional television networks and movie studios for streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Studios and Apple TV .
The remainder opted for superhero movies, he said. “Their job isn’t acting anymore. Their job is going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids,” he joked.
Gervais noted that the room was packed with entertainment executives “They are all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for you,” he said, referring to the American journalist whose reports helped fuel the sexual misconduct scandal that has swept Hollywood over the past two years.
While preparing for the show’s traditional In Memoriam segment, Gervais said he resisted. “When I saw the list of people who died, it wasn’t diverse enough. I thought ‘Nah. Not on my watch.'”
Gervais then moved onto Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood but complained it was too long.
“Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him,” Gervais joked.
Amid laughter from the star-studded audience, Gervais added: “Even Prince Andrew is like, ‘come on Leo mate, you’re nearly 50, son’.”
In another jibe about the royal scandal, he mentioned Hollywood’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, adding: “I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care.”
Gervais then turned his fire onto the box office bomb Cats, saying: “The world got to see James Corden as a fat pussy. He was also in the movie cats, but no one saw that.”
The comedian then made a lewd joke about Corden’s Cats co-star Dame Judi Dench.
She defended the film, Gervais said, because “it was the role she was born to play”.
“I can’t do this one,” Gervais sniggered, before delivering the punchline.
“Because she loves nothing better than plonking herself down on the carpet… and licking her own…”
At that point, broadcaster NBC hit the bleep button and jaws in the A-list audience dropped.
Closing out the monologue, he was bleeped again as he advised the stars how to use their time on stage.
“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech; you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing of the real world,” he said. “If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and f— off,” he continued, gesturing offstage.
Actor Tom Hanks was shown on screen looking particularly uncomfortable.