Ricky Gervais is wrong – celebrities should get political at awards shows

As the prospect of irreversible climate change stalks the planet, while the threat of war escalates and people lose faith in politics, the gulf between ordinary people and celebrities – who have the means to largely protect themselves from the fall out of these catastrophies – feels pretty vast right now.

This increasingly obvious divide between celebrities and their fans is something the Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais touched on when he addressed his audience of the rich and the famous last night at the awards’ 77th ceremony in Los Angeles.

In reference to stars using their acceptance speeches as a political platform, the comedian declared: ‘You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.

‘You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.’

While his words were met with a mixed reaction, they are true – celebrities are out of touch. Living a life of luxury where money cushions them from the blows of reality means that they don’t know what it’s like any more to struggle to pay their rent, to worry about healthcare or suffer from anti-immigration policies.

They should absolutely be called out when they are being hypocritical or behaving out of touch – but demanding they don’t use their platforms to speak out on politics isn’t the answer.

Despite his request at this most recent Golden Globes ceremony, many celebs defied Gervais. Michelle Williams advocated for abortion rights. Patricia Arquette criticised Trump. Joaquin Phoenix told his peers to think twice before using their private jets. And numerous A-listers encouraged viewers to donate to the Australian bushfire response – including Gervais himself.

Almost 19million viewers watched the Golden Globes last year, so these political speeches from award winners will no doubt have impact and influence – especially as we’ve seen the power that comes from celebrities using their platforms.

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal, for instance, the #MeToo movement was taken up by female Hollywood stars and has since had a huge impact on people’s attitudes towards sexual harassment around the world. If you have the power to reach masses of people, shouldn’t you use it to do good?

I understand where Gervais was coming from as he was largely criticising celebrities’ hypocrisy, explaining: ‘Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing – made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.’

He also called out other big media players, such as Amazon and Disney, telling his audience, ‘If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right?’

It’s true that celebrities often preach about doing good, while behaving otherwise. A study conducted at Lund University in Sweden dubbed some of them as ‘super-emitters’, with carbon footprints up to 300 times bigger than the average person due to their jet-setting habits and use of private jets and yachts.

Yet regardless of this, celebrities have a responsibility to take an informed stand, especially in the current political climate. Because being apolitical is, in fact, a political course of action – one that accepts the status quo or any objectionable outcomes that might happen.

And even more important than their words is meaningful action – like paying their taxes, not turning a blind eye to sexual harassment and refusing to endorse brands with bad human rights records.

It’s also vital to remember that even non-overtly political actions by celebrities have political ramifications.

When Hollywood actors have to get vein-poppingly swole for action movies, it says something about our ideas of masculinity. If the Kardashians garb themselves in hairstyles and fashions taken from black culture, it says something about the context in which something is seen as culturally valuable.

And when five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais makes jokes that punch down at trans people (as he did when hosting in 2016), disabled people and other marginalised groups, while such communities are comparatively absent from the public eye, it says something about who is given a platform to say what they want.

Celebrities have the power to affect politics whether they like it or not, and it would be cowardly for them to bury their heads in the sand and remain silent on important issues.

In fact, there’s a good word for when those with more power and privilege make an effort to support those who have less. It’s ‘allyship’ and, unlike the trivial celebrity culture that we have become accustomed to, it feels more important now than ever.

