ricky-gervais-insists-he’s-not-transphobic-after-caitlyn-jenner-joke

Ricky Gervais has said he’s not transphobic because of a joke he made about Caitlyn Jenner four years ago.

The 58-year-old British comedian responded to the backlash he received at the time, ahead of his Golden Globes hosting gig this weekend.

In his 2016 speech, Ricky deadnamed the 70-year-old I’m A Celebrity 2019 star – the action of referring to a transgender person’s name prior to their transition.

‘What a year she’s had,’ Ricky began his joke. ‘She became a role model for trans people everywhere – showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes.’

Then came the punchline: ‘She didn’t do a lot for women drivers.’

It was a reference to a fatal multiple-vehicle collision Caitlyn was a part of in February 2015, in which one woman, Kim Howe, was killed. Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.

The joke received some laughs from the famous crowd at the time, but condemnation from some people on social media.

And now he’s addressed the backlash, calling the joke ‘misunderstood’.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he’s transphobic, Ricky responded: ‘I just say I’m not.’

He added: ‘I was very careful that the joke was about her being a bad driver. The joke was about stereotypes.

‘I started off being correctly inclusive saying she’s brave, breaking down barriers. And then I [said] she didn’t do a lot for women drivers.’

Speaking about his history of ‘offensive’ jokes, he said: ‘I think offense is the collateral damage of free speech, and it’s no reason not to have free speech. That’s what I’d say — it’s the lesser of two evils.

‘Having free speech and some people getting upset by it is the lesser of two evils because not having free speech is horrendous.’

It’s not the first time he’s come under fire for making jokes about the transgender community.

Ricky come under fire for saying he would dress up as transgender activist Jessica Yaniv for Halloween last year.

He posted on social media: ‘I was going to dress up as something weird and creepy for my Halloween party, but I’m bucking the trend this year and I’m going as brave female activist Jessica Yaniv.

‘This also means I don’t have to wax my big old hairy bls.’

Fans were not impressed with his tweet about Jessica, 34, a Canadian journalist who made headlines after trying to sue several beauticians who refused to wax her when they found out she has male genitalia.

Ricky later apologised and said: ‘This tweet upset some people yesterday so I think I should apologise and delete it and never make offensive jokes like this again.’

The Golden Globes is Sunday 6 January.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: When are the Golden Globes and who is nominated for an award?

MORE: Avengers’ Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning among stars to present awards at 2020 Golden Globes





