ricky-gervais-horrifies-golden-globes-2020-stars-with-paedophile-jokes-and-claims-they’d-‘work-for-isis’

Ricky Gervais went in all guns blazing in his Golden Globes 2020 opening monologue – taking aim at the Hollywood elite with jokes about Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and the hypocritical nature of those in attendance.

The British comic appeared at the ceremony for the fifth time, announcing it was his last time and that he wanted those at the LA ceremony to ‘collect their award and fk off’.

He then proceeded to claim about his Netflix show After Life, and got his first major shock of the night by declaring: ‘It’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself… Spoiler alert: season two is on the way, so he didn’t kill himself… just like Jeffrey Epstein.’

Causing a stir, he then immediately told them to ‘shut up’ and added: ‘I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You had to make your own way here, in your own plane didn’t you?’

He later added the execs in the room were ‘all afraid of Ronan Farrow’, a journalist who has become known for their exposure of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

Knowing that acceptance speeches will be used for political purposes, including women’s rights, #MeToo and climate change awareness, Ricky also shut that down from the start.

‘You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for are unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney…,’ he said.

‘If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent wouldn’t you?,’ he spat. ‘So if you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech.’

‘You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,’ he stated. ‘You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.’

In another moment, he spoke about Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s three-hour run time, and said: ‘Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end his date was too old for him.

‘Even Prince Andrew was like “Come on mate.” You’re almost 50.’

Thankfully at least Leo seemed to laugh at that one, but the stunned looks of the other celebs in attendance meant there were some awkward moments.

Across the evening, Ricky’s warnings about ‘no political jokes’ went mostly ignored, as several stars used the opportunity to raise awareness for several major political points.

Most notably was the urge to vote from stars including Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams, and the love from Australian stars to their homeland amid the fires.

Russell Crowe skipped the ceremony completely, instead sending a statement on his wind urging people to save the planet before it was too late.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Kit Harington is missing Game Of Thrones crew at Golden Globes 2020: ‘I haven’t got my gang’

MORE: Christian Bale ‘pulls out of Golden Globes 2020 appearance after mystery illness’





