rick-ross-and-50-cent-are-still-packed-in-law-suit,-check-out-latest-update.

50 cent and Rick Ross are locked in a brutal lawsuit fight that’s getting intensified with the coming revelations. 50 cent couldn’t last rival rapper Rick Ross to seem in an endless lawsuit that was remuneration by Fiddy against his outdated lawsuit organization Reed Smith.

PHOTO CREDIT: CAPITALXTRA.COM

What is the Exact Case?

As a component of big 32 million civil cases of Atlanta, Fiddy claimed that rappers previous legislation house was unsuccessful to proof and justify for Ross in context with the high profile case of posting of a sexual intercourse tape that includes Ross’s former girlfriend Lastonia Leviston.

Being abused, Leviston sued 50 cents for allegedly posting the tape that includes her. She was also successful to pursue and claim 7 million judgments after boasting that she was induced “intentional psychological pressure”. Nevertheless, cent has a defense claiming that Ross posted the tape before him. Talking to Cent’s law advisor, they claim that they have been trying to summon Ross to the court for the hearing but he has always managed to escape it.

Ross has even managed to avoid system server in the circumstance – which was been provided to him at his house, at Boston lodge and even at the show, which is a little absurd.

Well, the law system doesn’t take the delays were lightly Ross has been summoned by a judge to be present on 25th March. Fiddy’s law firm, Imran Ansari told the press that Ross has been dodging the hearing from past 12 months. He also said that he is happy at court summoning Ross in effect for his client. Well, Ross’s representative has not yet spoken much about it. Well, amid the current world jeopardy it would be noticed that if hearing could take place or not.