‘rick-and-morty’-writer-jeff-loveness-to-pen-‘ant-man’-sequel-for-disney/marvel

Jeff Loveness, whose written for shows like Rick and Morty, TBS’ Miracle Workers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has signed on to write the screenplay for the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, which has Peyton Reed returning to direct. Franchise stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/ The Wasp are also expected to return.
No word on when the film will go into production and the studio has yet to announce an official release date. Earlier today, Disney/Marvel unveiled new dates for upcoming Marvel films, having to push back its slate due to theater closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, both directed by Reed, have collectively grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide.

