rick-and-morty-season4-part-2-trailer-is-finally-out-and-it-is-more-than-you-can-imagine:-3-iconic-villains-are-coming-back!-read-to-know-more.

Time to rejoice as finally after long wait fans can finally see the trailer of Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 Trailer! The trailer has been released and it seems like the wait is going to be over soon enough! It seems like the makers have finally answered our prayers and the crazy duo is out again with their signature antics.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Is Out And We Are More Than Happy!

The trailer revealed that some of the familiar supporting characters also pop up along the way, as well. So, finally after a prolonged wait the popular show Rick and Morty Season 4 will finally return with a new episode on May 3 at 11: 30 p.m.

Moreover, the second batch of episodes will consist of total of five installments. The new trailer confirmed as much, being as it was entitled as a trailer for The Other Five which is the episodes that they are talking about. Let us take a look at the trailer to get a glimpse of what’s ahead for fans.

The Trailer Is All About Action And Some Intense Family Drama!

The ninety-five second’s trailer was more than informative and gave fans a glimpse of the duo in Gundam-inspired robot samurai suits, while Rick growing extra arms and shooting guns. We also saw the pair being attacked by some sort of leech aliens that are covering their spaceship.

We also saw some family drama as Jerry says about him having a life and some dreams too. However, it was not permanent enough as Beth soon changes the subject asking about Summer! So, we are in for some space action and family drama both waiting for us in the second part.