🔥Rick and Morty season 4 returns in May 2020🔥

Photo: Rick and Morty, Adult Swim.. Image Courtesy Turner Rick and Morty season 4 returns with new episodes starting on Sunday, May 3! The series just announced the premiere of new episodes along with a new trailer.Rick and Morty season 4 is coming back very soon! You can watch the next new episode of Rick and Morty on Sunday, May 3.The Rick and Morty Twitter account just shared the premiere date and trailer for the new episodes of the series. Luckily, we don’t have to wait very long until the new episodes air.The new season of the series premiered on Nov. 19, 2019. We saw five new episodes of the series in the first half of the season, which ended on Dec. 15, 2019.There are five more new episodes coming in the second half of season 4.We shared the tweet with the trailer and return date below!The air time was not listed, but usually, new episodes of Rick and Morty air at 11: 30 p.m. on Adult Swim. We have to assume that happens for the next batch of new episodes, too.We don’t know a lot about what’s going to happen in the final five episodes of the season, but we can’t wait to find out!Right now, you can watch the first three seasons of Rick and Morty on Hulu. It’s unclear if the fourth season is heading to Hulu or if it will just be released on HBO Max, which is scheduled to be released later this year.If Rick and Morty season 4 is added to Hulu, you’ll likely have to wait quite a while to watch the new episodes on the streaming service. Generally, it’s a long wait for the new episodes to hit the streaming service.Warner Bros. TV is the distributor of Rick and Morty, and Warner is aligned with HBO. It makes sense that Warner Bros. TV would want to keep this series in house. I’m guessing quite a few fans of the series will be signing up for HBO Max to stream the series.Will you be watching season 4 on May 3? Let us know in the comments section below!